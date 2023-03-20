Fact Check

No, This Is Not a Real Photo of Trump Being Arrested

The image was generated using artificial intelligence.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Mar 20, 2023

(Twitter)
Image Via Twitter
Claim:
An image shared to Twitter on March 18, 2023, authentically showed former President Donald Trump being arrested at Mar-a-Lago.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On March 18, 2023, amid reports that former U.S. President Donald Trump was likely to be indicted and arrested on charges related to hush money payments to adult film star Storm Daniels, an image spread on Twitter that claimed to show Trump being placed under arrest. We found it wasn't real.

"EXCLUSIVE: Trump Arrested in FBI Mar A Lago raid this evening." Twitter user The Infinite Dude tweeted on March 18. A photo attached to the post claimed to show Trump escorted by three police officers to a car. 

As of the time of this writing, Trump had neither been indicted nor arrested. The image was made using artificial intelligence (AI). 

Even though there was no disclaimer stating that the image was AI-generated, the photo included clear tells. 

Midjourney, an AI generator, has been noted to have difficulty generating realistic-looking hands. One of the police officers in the fake image doesn't have an index finger, while Trump's fist is balled into a fist with no fingers visible.

The Infinite Dude posted a Forbes article about how the image was made by AI. The account also claimed to have made other AI-generated images that showed the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago. We reached out to the account and will update this check if we hear anything back.

Other Twitter users noted that the photo was AI-generated:

The claim spread the same day Trump himself predicted he would be arrested on March 21. Publications like USA Today and Politico reported the arrest would be in connection with allegations he made hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

By Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a fact-checker for Snopes.

