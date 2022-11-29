Fact Check

No, This Video Doesn't Show a Meteor Strike in Germany

More went into this video than met the eye.

Bethania Palma

Published Nov 29, 2022

Claim:
A video shows a meteor landing offshore in Germany.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

In August 2022, a video began circulating online purporting to show a meteor strike, including commentary from some who said the event took place in Germany.

But the video in the Instagram post above is not a real depiction of a space rock landing on Earth's surface. The video was posted on YouTube by computer graphics artist Elias Willnat, who said that he created the video using the design software After Effects and Davinci Resolve.

Willnat has created other videos using digital effects, like this one showing a person touching the moon.

In 2013, debris from a meteor did strike Chelyabinsk, Russia, causing injuries and widespread damage. The strike was heavily recorded because it happened in a populous area.

And some videos of natural disasters are not fake, like this one showing a lightning strike badly damaging a house.

By Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma is a journalist from the Los Angeles area who has been working in the news industry since 2006.

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Is Morgan Freeman Really Jimi Hendrix?
Facebook logo

Does a New Facebook Algorithm Only Show You 26 Friends?
vaccines and sudden adult death syndrome

No, Vaccines Aren't Linked to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome