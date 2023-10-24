No, Kurt Russell Is Not Dead

Claim: Actor Kurt Russell died in August 2023. Rating: About this rating False

In August 2023, a viral YouTube video from the account “The Late Actor Today” claimed that Kurt Russell had died. The video did not give a reason for the alleged death, but an AI-generated voice claimed that the “scene of accident” was “under investigation.”

This claim was false and remains so as of this writing in late October 2023. There is no evidence that the actor died, not from his family or from his representatives.

Had the actor really died, reputable media outlets like The Associated Press would have published obituaries and memorialized his passing and legacy. That has not happened.

In October 2023, Apple TV released the trailer of a new television show starring Russell. Media coverage of the release had no accompanying news about the actor’s health.

An Oct. 24, 2023, article on MediaMass also drew attention to the alleged death, claiming that the death report was also a hoax, although MediaMass is not a reliable source of information. The outlet describes its articles as "satire." A page on its website says, "The website mediamass.net is the medium of our satire to expose with humor, exaggeration and ridicule the contemporary mass production and mass consumption that we observe."

