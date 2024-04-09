Is Netflix Offering a 'Skip The Foreplay' Feature?

Claim: Netflix is offering a "skip the foreplay" feature that removes explicit material from films to "make family movie night less awkward." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On April 7, 2024, a claim emerged on X that Netflix had added a "skip the foreplay" feature that "removes naughty scenes to make family movie night less awkward." The notion arose from a post by X user Soren Iverson, who shared the claim alongside what appeared to be a screenshot of Netflix's page for the romance series "Bridgerton":

This assertion is satirical. As Snopes has reported in the past, Iverson regularly goes viral for creating satirical user-interface graphics. He discloses the fact that his work is satirical, and he specifically noted that the "skip the foreplay" post was part of this work in a reply post:

I make unhinged stuff like this daily so if you lol'd at this (or breathed through the nose a lil at least), then pls DEMOLISH that follow button.

At least some of the virality of this specific design appeared to be attributed to people disputing Iverson's interpretation that the phrase "skip the foreplay" would be an option that would create a family-friendly movie, interpreting the words, instead, as a feature that would bring a viewer directly to a sex scene.

Snopes has reported on past "features" Iverson created, including a "race to location" feature on Google Maps and a Spotify feature that blocked Christmas music until November 24.

Because the purported screen grab comes from someone who discloses the satirical nature of their work, we rate this claim as "Labeled Satire."

