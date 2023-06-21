Is Google Maps Adding Feature That Lets Drivers Challenge Each Other To a Race?

Claim: Google Maps is adding a feature that allows drivers to challenge each other to a race. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On June 19, 2023, User Interface (UI) designer Soren Iverson tweeted what appeared to be a mockup of a new "option to race to a location" feature on the Google Maps app:

The post received millions of views, with many wishing that such a feature was real, though potentially problematic.

For those wondering if the feature was actually in development at Google, however, the answer is "no." Iverson's Twitter account is dedicated primarily to satirical UI designs — a fact he discloses.

Because this post comes from an author whose work is described as satirical, we rank this claim as "Labeled Satire."

