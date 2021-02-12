Does Trump Control US Military for 60 Days After Leaving Office?

Under former U.S. President Donald Trump, Congress passed a law that gives outgoing presidential administrations control of American armed forces after Inauguration Day, for up to 60 days.

In early 2021, a rumor circulated online alleging that former U.S. President Donald Trump remained the leader of America’s armed forces despite the fact that Joe Biden took the presidential oath of office on Jan. 20.

Snopes became aware of the below-displayed image, which claimed Congress passed a law in 2019 (under Trump) that allows outgoing presidents to control the federal departments of defense and homeland security after the inauguration of their successors, for up to 60 days.

In other words, the image claimed Trump could issue orders for all branches of the country’s armed forces — including the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard — even though he was no longer commander in chief. Under terms outlined in the post, Trump would supposedly retain that executive authority until March 21.

The claim was an erroneous interpretation of an amendment to a longstanding law governing presidential transitions, the 1963 Presidential Transition Act.

That act outlines requirements for the General Services Administration (GSA), the executive branch agency that oversees the setup of White House operations between Election Day and Inauguration Day (when a new administration takes over), and has received various updates by Congress over the decades.

The claim, however, stemmed from an amendment (S. 394), proposed by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in February 2019.

That bill, which became law in March 2020, ultimately clarified the GSA’s role during transitions and established new conditions for presidential candidates before Election Day — including a requirement that they enter into a formal agreement with GSA, outlining the agency’s commitment to them if they win.

Additionally, the amendment shortened the time under which the GSA can provide services, such as parking spaces or mailboxes, to outgoing presidential administrations and their staff. The GSA’s website states, as of this writing: