Did Mark Zuckerberg Post About Orgies on Little St. James Island?

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posted about orgies from Little St. James, an island in the Virgin Islands.

An image supposedly showing a screenshot of a message posted by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg from Little St. James Island about how he enjoyed orgies, especially after ingesting adrenochrome, has been circulating on social media since at least May 2020.

This is not a genuine post from Zuckerberg.

This post was created in an attempt to falsely connect Zuckerberg to QAnon, a baseless and unwieldy conspiracy theory holding that Democrats, liberals, technology leaders, and members of Hollywood (basically anyone that the conspiracy theorists wants to smear) are involved with satanism, child sex trafficking, and other nefarious deeds.

This post never appeared on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page, and the included photograph was not taken on Little St. James, an island in the Virgin Islands that was once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This photograph was actually taken in 2012 during a trip Zuckerberg took to Maui, Hawaii. When this image made the rounds on 4chan in 2020, a spokesperson for Facebook told the Journal.ie: “[This post] was not published on Mark Zuckerberg’s profile.”

It’s also worth noting that while conspiracy theorists claim that “adrenochrome” is a widely used psychedelic drug that is harvested from the adrenal glands of a human body, that’s not the case. This myth was popularized in the book (and the movie) “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” but it’s not based in reality.

Men’s Health wrote: