Real 1930 Pic of 'Hoggie,' Legendary Hogganfield Loch Monster?

Claim: A photograph shared in early May 2024 was captured in 1930 and showed "Hoggie," a legendary Hogganfield Loch monster. Rating: About this rating Fake

In early May 2024, a photograph allegedly captured in 1930 and purportedly showing "Hoggie," a legendary loch monster in Scotland, went viral on social media. "The famous photo taken on this day in 1930 of 'Hoggie,' the legendary Hogganfield Loch monster which was finally captured after many years of folk doubting its existence," a post shared on Threads read. "Lochness Monster," one 9GAG post captioned the photograph.

The photograph also spread on Facebook, TikTok, Imgur, and iFunny.

However, the image was generated using AI software, so we have rated it as Fake.

TinEye reverse-image search results indicated that users didn't begin sharing the image \in October 2023. Moreover, the viral photo had numerous tell-tale signs of being AI-generated. For instance, when we zoomed in the photograph, we noticed the people's faces were blurred and deformed.

The more we zoomed in the photograph, the more evident it was that it was created using AI-powered software.

A tool designed to help detect AI-generated imagery, Is It AI?, indicated the image was highly likely to have been created using artificial intelligence. Hive, another AI detector, concluded with 100% certainty that the image was AI.

Beyond the fact that the image was fabricated, we weren't able to find any evidence that "Hoggie, the Loch Hogganfield monster," even exists as a myth in Scotland (like "Nessie," the infamous "Loch Ness monster").

To avoid being tricked by AI-generated images, check out our advice here.