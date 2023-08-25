Do Lamar Jackson and Trump Weigh the Same According to Trump's Fulton County Booking Record?

Claim: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's weight is 215 pounds, the same weight listed for former U.S. President Donald Trump in his post-indictment Fulton County booking record. Rating: About this rating True

On Aug. 24, 2023, former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at a Fulton County, Georgia, jail following his indictment a week earlier on myriad charges related to attempting to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state. Shortly after he arrived at the jail, the former president's booking record was publicly available information. That record listed Trump's weight as 215 pounds.

Skepticism reigned supreme. The Washington Post noted that such a weight would be "nearly 30 pounds lighter than his disclosed weight at the time of his last official White House physical." Social media users shared comparisons of other individuals known to weigh 215 pounds. One popular comparison was Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson:

Indeed, the stats underlying this comparison were correct. Jackson's official biography lists his weight at 215 pounds and his height at 6 feet, 2 inches. Though there has been inconsistent information regarding his height in public records, Trump is believed to be Jackson's height or an inch taller.

According to the Post, it is unclear where the numbers for many of the defendants in the Fulton County case against Trump came from, and several appeared to be far off the mark:

Trump's booking record declared the former president's height to be 6-foot-3 and his weight 215 pounds — nearly 30 pounds lighter than his disclosed weight at the time of his last official White House physical. [...] Jeffrey Clark was listed as standing 5-foot-3. But two former Justice Department colleagues who requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic said they recall him being of average male height. [...] One individual familiar with the booking of a co-defendant in the case said the person's fingerprints and irises were scanned electronically. But the individual said the sheriff's staff did not ask for the defendant's height or weight, nor was the person asked to step on a scale. Those numbers did appear on that person's booking record, but they didn't match the person's profile, or their driver's license, and the individual has no idea where they came from.

Because Lamar Jackson's official NFL weight is 215 pounds, and that was the same weight listed for Trump in his Fulton County booking record, the claim is True.