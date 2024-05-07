Video Shows Kendall Jenner Holding 'Trump Won, Democrats Cheated' Flag at Met Gala 2024?

Claim: A video authentically shows Kendall Jenner holding a "Trump Won, Democrats Cheated" flag on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. Rating: About this rating Fake

On May 6, 2024, X user @PapiTrumpo shared a video allegedly showing Kendall Jenner holding a flag that read, "Trump Won, Democrats Cheated," on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024. As of this writing, the post had reached more than 616,000 views, 12,000 likes and 2,000 reposts.

The account's description read "The Biggest Most Beautiful UNFILTERED Commentary, Straight from the Hearto of IL GREATEST PRESIDENTO THAT EVER LIVED!!! (And a little bit of parody...😂😂😂)."

While many users noticed the video was digitally edited, some believed it was authentic. "At least she is a free woman and still chooses who she wants to support," one X user wrote.

The original video from the Met Gala's red carpet was posted by entertainment publication Variety's account on X and did not show Jenner holding a flag. Because the video was digitally edited to add the flag, we have rated this claim as "Fake."

You can see a photograph of Jenner on the Met Gala's red carpet below:

(Getty Images)

Jenner made an anti-Donald Trump statement a few years ago, breaking away from her usually apolitical image. She wore a jacket with a picture of Trump, then the U.S. president, and the words "GOD SAVE US… HE AIN'T MY PRESIDENT…" at a March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in 2018.

In February 2024, we debunked a similar video allegedly showing Taylor Swift holding up a flag at the 2024 Grammy Awards that read, "Trump Won, Democrats Cheated."