Was Kanye West Living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish His Album?

Rapper Kanye West is living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to work on his 10th studio album, which is slated for release on Aug. 6, 2021.

Kanye West, rapper, businessman, and songwriter, found a venue to live and work in at the same time on his 10th studio album. Reports claimed that he was residing in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in late July 2021.

According to an anonymous representative for the performer who spoke to The Associated Press, West planned to remain inside the stadium to complete work on his album “Donda,” which is scheduled to be released in early August. It was unclear why he needed to work and live there to finish the album.

The rapper did host a listening party for the album in late July to a stadium of 42,000 spectators. A few days later, Heather Sautter, spokesperson for AMB Sports + Entertainment, the company that owns the stadium, confirmed to USA TODAY that the rapper was still in the stadium working on the album.

According to tabloid TMZ, West’s team had created a studio and a living space complete with a chef in the stadium.

West was even spotted watching a soccer match at the same venue on July 24. He shared an Instagram video of fans chanting in the stadium:

Photos of West at the soccer match circulated online:

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

The album, named after his mother who died in 2007, features collaborators like Jay-Z and Lil Baby. It was originally scheduled to be released in July 2020, but was eventually pushed to August 2021. This is a follow-up album to 2019’s “Jesus is King.”