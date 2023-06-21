Fact Check

Kaley Cuoco Never Endorsed Weight Loss Gummies or 'Intermittent Keto Routine'

Cuoco was simply the latest person in a long line of celebrities who had their image and likeness used by scammers to push these "miracle" products.

Jordan Liles

Published Jun 20, 2023

Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Image Via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Claim:
A social media post or website reports that actor Kaley Cuoco had endorsed CBD or keto weight loss gummies.
Rating:
Scam
Scam

About this rating

In June 2023, we reviewed sponsored ads that were being displayed on Meta's platforms Facebook and Instagram that claimed "Big Bang Theory" and "Based on a True Story" actor Kaley Cuoco experienced a weight loss transformation thanks to an "intermittent keto routine" that involved apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummies.

In truth, this was a scam. Cuoco's image and likeness were being used without permission in order to promote so-called "miracle" products that she had no involvement with whatsoever.

One paid ad that we looked at began running on June 13. Seven days later, it had already received more than 131,000 likes and 10,000 shares.

Kaley Cuoco never endorsed an intermittent keto routine or apple cider vinegar weight loss gummies.It's unclear just how long these ads had been running prior to June 2023.

This ad led to a fake article that scammers designed to fool users into thinking they were reading from People magazine. In reality, it was hosted not on people.com, but the scam website allthenewsallthetime.com.

The headline of the scam article read, "Kaley Cuoco Reveals Secret To Dramatic Transformation: How Millions Of Women Are Melting Body Fat & Getting Ripped Thanks To Kaley Cuoco And Her Intermittent Keto Routine!"

Kaley Cuoco never endorsed an intermittent keto routine or apple cider vinegar weight loss gummies.This article was never published by People magazine.

The scam article began as follows:

(PEOPLE) - Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has recently opened up about her body transformation, admitting to having an extreme sweet tooth. Kaley – who has recently been announced as joint highest paid TV actress IN THE WORLD. Cuoco said she tried a lot of classes before she fell in love with G6 Keto+ ACV Gummies. Like other stars, the actress seems to swear by G6 Keto + ACV Gummies , but she has said it was hard for her to find the perfect one. In 2016, Cuoco told Women's Health magazine that she tried almost every fitness style, classes, and suppliments she really loves.

"I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried Pilates. I realized I don't like running ... I refuse to do it," Cuoco told the publication. Eventually, she said she fell in love with G6 Keto + ACV Gummies.

The article also said that Cuoco appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to pitch the gummy products. Again, People magazine never published this story.

After clicking on the link for G6 Keto + ACV Gummies, we were led to secure.get6gproducts.com/v1/, a website that promised the product could "melt fat fast without diet or exercise" and "trigger fat-burning ketosis."

No part of the G6 website mentioned Cuoco by name. However, the website did falsely claim that the product received mentions or endorsements from CBS News, NBC, CNN, Women's Health, Woman's World, Honolulu Magazine, and Dr. Mehmet Oz of the former "Dr. Oz" talk show, as well as the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Journal. None of this was true.

Aside from the scam, in the past, Cuoco attributed her figure not to "miracle" keto gummies products, but instead to eating healthy most of the time, exercising with a personal trainer, and hot yoga.

Sources

Liles, Jordan. "Did Dr. Oz Endorse Keto Weight Loss Gummies?" Snopes, 30 May 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/dr-oz-keto-weight-loss-gummies/.

"Red's Acre Wood." Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/RedsAcreWood/.

Us Weekly Staff. "Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Secret to Her Killer Body." Us Weekly, 4 Feb. 2019, https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-body/news/kaley-cuoco-reveals-the-secret-to-her-killer-body/.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

