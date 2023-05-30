Fact Check

Did Dr. Oz Endorse Keto Weight Loss Gummies?

According to scammy websites, the former host of the "Dr. Oz" talk show once called keto gummies the "holy grail" of weight loss.

Jordan Liles

Published May 30, 2023

Dr. Mehmet Oz attends the 2022 Champions Of Jewish Values Gala at Carnegie Hall on Jan. 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Dr. Mehmet Oz attends the 2022 Champions Of Jewish Values Gala at Carnegie Hall on Jan. 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Claim:
A social media post or website reports that Dr. Mehmet Oz endorsed CBD or keto gummies and once called them the "holy grail" of weight loss.
Rating:
Scam
Scam

About this rating

Despite what online scammers might have you believe, Dr. Mehmet Oz of the former "Dr. Oz" talk show has never endorsed apple cider vinegar (ACV) weight loss gummies or any sort of CBD or keto diet gummies.

According to scammy websites where customers can purchase many of these kinds of products, Oz once called keto gummies the "holy grail" of weight loss. However, he never said anything of the sort.

Dr. Oz has never endorsed weight loss gummies or keto gummies nor did he endorse a gummy product with apple cider vinegar, perhaps better known as ACV.Dr. Oz never called any keto gummies products the "holy grail" of weight loss.

A seemingly countless number of product websites falsely claim that Oz gave his endorsement of weight loss gummies.

A few recent examples of the Oz scam appearing on order pages included the product names RetroFit Keto + ACV Gummies, XtremeFit Keto + ACV Gummies, Optimal Keto + ACV Gummies, Speedy Keto + ACV Gummies, Transform Keto + ACV Gummies, and Ketoviva Keto + ACV Gummies.

While some of the websites for these products have since disappeared, we were able to confirm that they all originally promoted Oz's name.

Again, these were just a few recent examples. Going back to 2022, it's possible hundreds of more keto gummy product names falsely mentioned that Oz endorsed them.

The websites for these purported weight loss products promised that the candy-like gummies can "melt fat fast without diet or exercise."

Always remember with online offers that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Dr. Oz has never endorsed weight loss gummies or keto gummies nor did he endorse a gummy product with apple cider vinegar, perhaps better known as ACV.This same text and design appeared on multiple keto gummies websites.

These websites also falsely claimed that CBS News, NBC, CNN, Women's Health, Honolulu Magazine, Woman's World, and the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Journal all endorsed, reviewed, or mentioned the products. In truth, none of them ever did.

Customer Support Phone Numbers

Parent company information for many keto diet weight loss gummies products is often hard to find. Phone numbers for customer support, if they haven't been omitted from the websites, route to call centers that greet customers in a general sense without announcing any company names. Most of them simply begin with, "Thank you for calling customer service."

We previously asked one of the call center agents to reveal parent company information or anything about the whereabouts of the people behind the gummy websites. The person provided no details.

Strange Customer Experiences

In our research, we found that many customers who received these products at their doorstep and found a charge on their credit card said that they had no recollection of ever ordering them. Other commenters said that, in addition to not remembering ordering the keto gummies, they also found no charge on their credit card. It's possible that this could have occurred because of card-skimming scams, when a criminal places a device on top of a credit card reader at a place of business, all to secretly capture the card's sensitive data.

Customers who shared their experiences also said that the return address for these weight loss gummy products that bore Oz's name was a nameless "fulfillment center" with a P.O. Box in Smyrna, Tennessee, or Las Vegas, Nevada. Many others also said that Tampa, Florida, was the city mentioned on their packages.

How These Scams Work

While a package at the door is the last step of some of these scams, the first step oftentimes involves an alluring paid ad. This kind of an ad might appear next to an article on a website or on Facebook or Instagram.

Oprah Winfrey never endorsed weight loss gummy products such as CBD gummies or keto gummies nor were there allegations against her.Oprah Winfrey has been featured in many of these scam ads, even though she has nothing to do with weight loss gummies.

Clicking on the ad leads to the second step: a fake article that scammers designed to fool readers into believing they're reading from Fox News, CNN, ABC, or other big-name news organizations.

Oprah Winfrey did not suffer a tragedy or die in May 2022 nor did she endorse keto weight loss gummies in Time magazine with Ellen DeGeneres.In this case, scammers attempted to fool readers into believing this was a real Time magazine article. It wasn't.

While these kinds of fake articles might look like the website for one of those companies, the address bar at the top of the browser reveals the truth — that the user is not, in fact, on cnn.com, for example, but instead on a strange scam website that's simply pretending to be CNN simply by featuring its logo and article page design.

Within the fake articles are links to the third step in the scam: the aforementioned product order pages that misleadingly mention Oz's name. On these pages people fill out their credit card information, a move that, apparently unbeknownst to the customers, enrolls them in recurring charges of hundreds of dollars per month.

As we've done in the past, we'll continue to provide more reporting about these dangerous and costly scams in the future.

Note: In the past, Oz faced allegations of promoting a "magic weight-loss cure" for "green coffee extract." However, this had nothing to do with weight loss gummies.

