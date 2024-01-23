Snoop Dogg Supported Jason Aldean by Ending His Contract With CMT?

Claim: Rapper Snoop Dogg terminated his contract with the Country Music Television (CMT) network in a show of support for country singer Jason Aldean. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

In 2023, a viral Facebook post from The Patriots Lovers page shared a SpaceXMania article titled, “Snoop Dogg Barks Back at [Country Music Television] CMT, Backs Aldean by Ending His Own Contract.”

The article, published on July 28, claimed:

Once upon a time in the bustling world of music and television, an unsuspecting CMT had yanked a popular Jason Aldean song off their network. Little did they know, they had just opened a can of worms – or perhaps, a can of Snoop Dogg. If you thought Snoop Dogg was just a laid-back rapper who loves his green more than Kermit the Frog, think again. In a surprising twist, the hip-hop legend has thrown his fedora into the country music drama, standing up for Jason Aldean in the most Snoop Dogg way possible – he has terminated his contract with CMT. It all began when Aldean’s chart-topping track was abruptly pulled from the air by CMT. This ignited a fierce backlash from fans and other artists alike, turning what should have been a minor network decision into a full-blown public relations disaster. [...] In a move that shocked even the most clued-up industry insiders, Snoop Dogg terminated his contract with CMT, citing his support for Aldean as the reason. Imagine that, Snoop Dogg fighting for the honor of country music! Who knew Snoop was such a gentleman? Snoop’s unexpected show of solidarity has sent shockwaves through the industry, shaking the CMT boardroom to its core. The network finds itself in a precarious position – losing Aldean was bad enough, but Snoop Dogg? That’s a blow that’s going to leave a mark.

But this article was presented as a work of satire — the story isn't true — and originated from a website that describes its content as such.

A number of online commentators assumed the story was real, nonetheless. One comment on the Facebook post read, “Gotta love Snoop,” while another read, “Nice move Snoop Dog. Stand strong!” (For the record, Snopes is unaware of any ongoing contract between Snoop and CMT.)

We have often covered stories from SpaceXMania, which describes itself as "a team of writers and editors based in New York, USA" with the mission of covering the "freshest fake news, some sassy analysis, and a good dose of satire, all rolled into one crazy concoction that orbits around Elon Musk and everything that’s lighting up the viral/trending charts."

The website's About Us section states:

Now, let’s talk about our digital lair – it’s not just a website; it’s a happening spot on social media where we hang out, shoot the breeze with you, spill the tea on breaking news, and flaunt our latest satirical masterpieces. Quick heads up, though – every single article on our site is about as real as a unicorn sipping on a rainbow smoothie. They’re pure fantasy, folks, not a snapshot of reality. We take pride in being the cool cats who offer you a front-row seat to our Satire/Fantasy News extravaganza. Our satirical pieces? They’re like a breath of fresh air, a break from the ordinary, giving you a giggle or two about the stuff our Tater friends would totally vibe with.

The website's disclaimer page states:

Please note that the article under the category “SATIRE” are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles. We understand that some readers may be unfamiliar with satire and may not understand that these articles are not meant to be taken at face value. It is the responsibility of the reader to discern the intent of these articles and to understand that they are not presented as factual news.

The article on SpaceXMania was published during controversy around the music video for Aldean’s song "Try That in a Small Town.” CMT pulled Aldean’s music video in response to the outcry. Supporters of the song said it promoted small town values while critics argued it had racist undertones. One guest commentator on Fox News defended Aldean’s song, while describing what she said was an offensive scene in one of Snoop’s music videos.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.