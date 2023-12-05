Megan Rapinoe and Whoopi Goldberg Were Kicked Off ‘The View’?

Claim: Former soccer star Megan Rapinoe and television co-host Whoopi Goldberg were kicked off the daytime talk show “The View” after a heated and tense exchange. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Dec. 3, 2023, a Facebook post shared an article from SpaceXMania claiming that former soccer star Megan Rapinoe and television co-host Whoopi Goldberg were kicked off the daytime talk show “The View” after a heated exchange.

The article, which had been published months prior in August 2023, stated that Goldberg’s decision to invite Rapinoe on the show was “controversial”:

The conversation started on a tense note, with Whoopi Goldberg addressing Rapinoe’s missed penalty kick as a turning point in the game. The interview took a contentious turn when Goldberg pressed Rapinoe about her often polarizing statements on American values and her choice to kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest. The tension between the two escalated as Rapinoe defended her actions, citing them as a means to draw attention to issues she believes need addressing. As the debate grew increasingly heated, the audience and viewers at home were caught in a whirlwind of emotions. The normally composed and articulate hosts of “The View” struggled to maintain control of the conversation as Rapinoe and Goldberg clashed over matters of patriotism, activism, and the responsibility of public figures to represent their country. It was during this tumultuous exchange that sources allege the network executives made a swift decision to remove both Megan Rapinoe and Whoopi Goldberg from the show. While the specific details of their departure remain shrouded in mystery, reports suggest that the decision was made in the interest of maintaining the show’s integrity and providing a balanced and respectful platform for discussing important topics.

This article was presented as a work of satire and originated from a website that describes its content as such.

A small number of online commentators assumed the story was real, nonetheless. One comment on the Facebook post read, “Great job getting them out!”

We have frequently covered stories from SpaceXMania, which describes itself as "a team of writers and editors based in New York, USA" with the mission "to bring you the freshest fake news, some sassy analysis, and a good dose of satire, all rolled into one crazy concoction that orbits around Elon Musk and everything that’s lighting up the viral/trending charts."

The website's About Us section states:

Now, let’s talk about our digital lair – it’s not just a website; it’s a happening spot on social media where we hang out, shoot the breeze with you, spill the tea on breaking news, and flaunt our latest satirical masterpieces. Quick heads up, though – every single article on our site is about as real as a unicorn sipping on a rainbow smoothie. They’re pure fantasy, folks, not a snapshot of reality. We take pride in being the cool cats who offer you a front-row seat to our Satire/Fantasy News extravaganza. Our satirical pieces? They’re like a breath of fresh air, a break from the ordinary, giving you a giggle or two about the stuff our Tater friends would totally vibe with.

The website's disclaimer page states:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles. We understand that some readers may be unfamiliar with satire and may not understand that these articles are not meant to be taken at face value. It is the responsibility of the reader to discern the intent of these articles and to understand that they are not presented as factual news.

The article was published in the wake of Rapinoe’s soccer World Cup loss to Sweden in the summer of 2023, when the decorated player missed a penalty kick. Rapinoe is also known for her activism for LGBTQ rights and racial justice issues.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.