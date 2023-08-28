Singers Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony Are not Getting Nobel Prizes

Claim: Country music singers Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony are being awarded Nobel Prizes for their artistry, indicating the power of country music as a tool for social change. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Aug. 26, 2023, an article on SpaceXMania claimed that country music stars Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony would be receiving the Nobel Prize for their artistry. The story claimed, "In a groundbreaking move that defies convention and amplifies the evolving dynamism of country music, Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony are set to be the first country music artists to be honored with the Nobel Prize."

The article went on to state:

Both artists, in their unique ways, have utilized their platforms to shine a light on societal ills, stimulate conversations, and inspire change. In recognizing Aldean and Anthony, the Nobel committee is not only rewarding their artistry but also acknowledging the power of country music as a transformative force.

This claim originated from a website that is satirical in nature and the article was categorized as "Satire." SpaceXMania describes itself as "a team of writers and editors based in New York, USA, dedicated to providing our readers with the latest news, analysis, and satire related to Elon Musk, Space, SpaceX, and everything in between."

The website's About Us section states:

At our website, we pride ourselves on offering a unique perspective on the world of space exploration. Our satirical articles provide a fresh and entertaining take on the latest space news, while our analysis delves deep into the technical, financial, and political aspects of space travel.

The website also has a disclaimer page that states:

Please note that some of the articles on this website are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles. We understand that some readers may be unfamiliar with satire and may not understand that these articles are not meant to be taken at face value. It is the responsibility of the reader to discern the intent of these articles and to understand that they are not presented as factual news.

The satirical article comes after both the country singers found themselves at the center of controversy regarding songs that gained popularity in the summer of 2023. Both Aldean and Anthony have been the subjects of numerous satirical stories on the internet.

As we reported before, in late-July and early-August 2023, Aldean's music video for his song "Try That in a Small Town" became the center of a culture war. While the country star portrayed it as an ode to neighborly values, many critics said it promoted racist vigilantism and white nationalism, criticized protests against racial injustice, and was "pro-lynching." The music video was filmed in front of a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where critics noted a Black man was lynched by a white mob in 1927.

In response to the criticisms, Aldean wrote on Twitter: "[...] I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."

Anthony gained prominence in August 2023 for his song "Rich Men North of Richmond," in which he seemed to criticize the wealthy who took advantage of working men. However, the song has been criticized for lyrics that seemingly promote conspiracy theories about the death of billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, that make fun of overweight people, and that play on outdated stereotypes around "welfare queens."

In response to these interpretations of his song, Anthony released a video in which he said, "It's just saying that the government takes people who are needy, dependent and makes them needy and dependent."

In sum, we found no evidence or reporting that either of these singers will be receiving a Nobel Prize. Were this information true, news sites around the world would cover it, and the Nobel Prize website would acknowledge it.

Given that the story originates from a website that identifies itself as satirical in nature, we thus rate this claim as "Labeled Satire."

