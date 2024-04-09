Did Jason Aldean Say '[Expletive] No!' When Biden Asked to Use His Song For Campaign?

Claim: For the 2020 presidential election, then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign requested the use of his song "Fly Over States," to which the singer responded, "F*** No!" Rating: About this rating Unproven

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed country singer Jason Aldean making claims during a concert regarding a request from U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign to use his song "Fly Over States" for election purposes.

In the clip, Aldean didn't specify the context of the request (whether the recording was to be used as a walk-out song, during a rally, or in a TV commercial), leaving room for interpretation. However, social media posters sharing the video asserted that the request was made during the 2020 election cycle. The authenticity of these claims remains unproven, as there's been no confirmation from the Biden team that any such request was made.

Aldean may have mentioned which year's election cycle he was referring to, he told the audience, "For their campaign. And I very politely said, 'F*** no!' But if the guy that I want to get in asked for it, I'd give it to him, OK? But anyway, this is what it's all about right here, this one's called 'Fly Over States.'"

We reached out to Biden's team, which did not immediately return request for a comment.

According to multiple reports, during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden often took to the stage while Bruce Springsteen's "We Take Care of Our Own" played for the attending crowd. In addition, Variety noted that the Beastie Boys licensed the use of their song "Sabotage" for use in a Biden campaign TC commercial that same year.

Aldean's political leanings have been a subject of interest among his fans and the general public alike. Aldean is known for his support of Trump, who was defeated by Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

For Halloween 2023, Aldean and his wife, former "American Idol" contestant Brittany Kerr Aldean, dressed up as Trump and Biden respectively for a spoof skit of the two candidates engaged in a presidential debate, which they shared to Aldean's YouTube channel.

Shortly after the Halloween skit, in November 2023 Aldean said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that if Trump were to be the Republican Party's presidential nominee, "it wouldn't hurt [his] feelings," before adding, "I like Trump. Hung out with him a couple times — been very cool to me. I have nothing but good things to say about the guy."

In 2012, Aldean told country music website The Boot, "It'll be my luck that the worst candidate will pick up 'Fly Over States' as his election song." Per the outlet:

"Then I'll be forever linked to that guy, whoever he is! [laughs] One of the things about my music is that people who are from middle America, the heartland, that's kind of where I grew up. Those people have always related to what I was doing, and this song speaks directly to those people. The song is absolutely real, and when you tell a story like that and you deliver it in a way that it's real and you're not trying to sugarcoat it, people respond to that and relate to it. That's what this song is, and why it's become popular."

Released as a single in 2012, "Fly Over States" was a track on Aldean's 2010 album "My Kinda Party." The single resonated with audiences, reaching No. 1 on Billboard's country charts and becoming a signature song for Aldean. Its lyrics celebrate the heartland of America, and praise the values and resilience of the people living in these so-called fly-over states. Given the patriotic and inclusive themes of the song, it's understandable why political campaigns might be interested in using it to connect with voters in rural and middle America.

However, without official confirmation from the Biden campaign, it's challenging to determine the veracity of Aldean's on-stage claim, let alone the year the alleged request was made to use the song. The lack of specificity in the brief clip leaves room for speculation. While it's plausible that Biden's campaign could have sought permission to use "Fly Over States," without official confirmation, these claims remain unverified.

Therefore, this claim earns an "Unproven" rating until more information becomes available.

Snopes has previously reported on Aldean, including a controversy surrounding a small-town burrito order and satire surrounding his apparent intention to hold a "Straight White Male Day Of Visibility" concert.