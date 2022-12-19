Is This a Real Photo of Jared Kushner and Elon Musk at the FIFA World Cup?

Advertisment:

Claim: A photograph accurately shows Jared Kushner and Elon Musk watching side-by-side as spectators at the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France. Rating: About this rating True

A number of famous individuals and celebrities were in attendance on Dec. 18, 2022, for the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France. And while many were watching French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to console the losing French side, others noticed some unusual pairings of people in the stands.

Among those claims? Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to be hanging out with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump:

The above photograph appears to be real. The same two famous faces were seen hanging out in these photographs made available on Getty Images from different angles:



(Dan Mullan/Getty Images)



(Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Musk live-tweeted from the match, calling it a "Duel in the Desert." He was spotted in Qatar after banning and reinstating several journalists from Twitter amid accusations of doxing.

Many speculated about why Musk was hanging out with Kushner, who is currently being investigated by congressional Democrats on his business dealings and his policies in the Persian Gulf while acting as Trump's adviser. We had no additional information on why they were together.

Given that the above evidence of them hanging out together was supported by Getty photographs at the same event but from different angles, we rate this claim as "True."