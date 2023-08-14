Fact Check

Are These Real 2023 Photos of Ivana Trump's Burial Site at Trump Golf Course?

The in-question photos, taken a year after Ivana Trump was laid to rest, showed the site obscured with grass and weeds.

Alex Kasprak

Published Aug 14, 2023

(Richard Harbus / Daily Mail)
Image Via Richard Harbus / Daily Mail
Claim:
Photos that circulated in August 2023 authentically showed Ivana Trump's burial site at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, overgrown with weeds and long grass.
Rating:
True
True

About this rating

In mid-August 2023, social media posts supposedly showing the gravesite of Ivana Trump, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, obscured by weeds and long grass went viral: 

The images stemmed from The Daily Mail, which reported on Aug. 12, 2023, that "Ivana Trump's cordoned-off grave" was "barely visible in [a] completely overgrown area of Trump's 506-acre Bedminster New Jersey golf course." According to the Mail, the photos were taken the previous weekend, when the golf course hosted The 2023 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster. Snopes found no reason to doubt the image's authenticity.

Ivana Trump, the mother of Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump, was laid to rest at a family burial plot located near the tee-off spot of the first hole at the golf course on July 28, 2022. Photos taken after her burial in 2022 appeared to show the same location as the photos published in August 2023, based on the topography and trees in both sets of photographs.

 

(NYPost / Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

Further, the photographer who captured the August 2023 images of the gravesite, Richard Harbus, covered the Trumps at the LIV Golf Tournament, as several other Daily Mail stories about the tournament featured his photography.

As part of its reporting on the gravesite in August 2023, the Mail quoted an anonymous "Trump official" who purportedly said the current headstone was temporary and that "the soil and foundation needs time to fully set, at which time a larger headstone will be used." Representatives from Trump Bedminster did not respond to Snopes' request for comment sent via the club's contact page. 

Trump, in 2017, described plans to build "a 10-plot graveyard that overlooked the first hole of the golf course." 

Because the location of the August 2023 photos appears to match the location of Ivana Trump's gravesite in older pictures, and because the photographer credited with the August 2023 photos was indeed at the golf course for the LIV tournament, the claim was True.

Sources

Online, 13 Aug. 2023, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/golf/article-12402349/Ivanka-Trump-Jared-Kushner-Eric-Trump-soak-action-LIV-Golf-Bedminster-step-dad-Donald-woos-GOP-voters-Iowa-State-Fair.html.

Lepore, Stephen M. "Ivanka Trump Changes to Sporty White at Father Donald's Golf Tourney." Mail Online, 14 Aug. 2023, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12403769/In-regulation-Ivanka-Trump-changes-sporty-white-father-Donalds-LIV-golf-tournament-Bedminster-arriving-Jared-kids-wearing-pink-summer-dress.html.

Milbank, Dana. "Opinion | The Latest Trump Grift? Burying Ivana at Their Golf Club." Washington Post, 2 Aug. 2022. www.washingtonpost.com, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/08/01/ivana-trump-buried-tax-break-grift/.

Photos Show Ivana Trump's Grave at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. 28 July 2022, https://nypost.com/2022/07/28/photos-show-ivana-trumps-grave-at-trump-national-golf-club-in-bedminster-nj/.

Wright, Alice. "EXCLUSIVE: Ivana Trump's Grave Is Completely Overgrown and Neglected." Mail Online, 12 Aug. 2023, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12400819/Ivana-Trumps-grave-completely-overgrown-Trumps-Bedminster-golf-course.html.

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

Article Tags

Ivana Trump Donald Trump
Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default