Is Green Giant Making Cauliflower Peeps?

On the heels of the Pepsi company’s very real announcement that it had partnered with Peeps to make a limited time Pepsi X Peeps beverage, Green Giant announced that it had a similar product in the works: Cauliflower Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies.

On March 29, the frozen food company announced that it was teaming up with Peeps to create a marshmallow vegetable treat:

Keep your eyes PEEPed for a GIANT announcement coming… You won’t want to miss this one — check back soon! @peepsbrand #CauliflowerPEEPS pic.twitter.com/LN73weSSWM — Green Giant (@GreenGiant) March 29, 2021

These Green Giant Peeps are not real. This is just another April Fools’ Day joke.

Peeps and Green Giant published a joint press release announcing this joke product. While the press release included a few mockups of this product, it ended with a sentence confirming that this was just a prank:

“Of course, only the most observant will notice that April 1 is also April Fools’ Day. While this is just a prank, both brands do firmly believe vegetables and PEEPS® belong in every bunny’s Easter basket (just maybe not in the same package).”