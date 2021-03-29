Pepsi Drops Limited-Edition PEPSI x PEEPS Marshmallow Cola for Spring

This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press . This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.

Blossoming flowers, warmer temperatures, and the awakening of … your taste buds!? PEPSI is making the start to spring more exciting this year with a new, one-of-a-kind collaboration with the PEEPS® Brand. Today, the two iconic brands are excited to introduce PEPSI x PEEPS®, a delicious new beverage that combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor consumers love. The instantly recognizable PEEPS®-inspired design on 7.5-ounce PEPSI mini-cans in bright yellow, pink and blue colorways makes PEPSI x PEEPS® the ideal accessory and thirst quencher for springtime.

PEPSI and PEEPS® want to help usher in the joyous, relaxing vibes of springtime and give fans one more reason to celebrate the new season. PEPSI and PEEPS® are calling on fans to show the world how they’re enjoying their favorite springtime activities – in a safe, socially distant manner – through the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes. Fans can submit photos of themselves enjoying the spring with PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies by tagging @PEPSI, #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram for the chance to win a coveted limited-edition three-pack of PEPSI x PEEPS®.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long,” said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”

“The PEEPS® Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we’re thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS® beverage leading up to the Easter holiday,” said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian. “We look forward to seeing how fans express their PEEPSONALITY® as part of the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes and hope they enjoy this sweet new cola offering.”

The #HangingWithMyPEEPS national sweepstakes kicks off today and, in addition to the three-pack prizes, will award 10 grand prize winners with an epic collector’s package of PEPSI x PEEPS®. The unexpected collaboration between the two brands is one more reason to celebrate the official start of spring. PEPSI x PEEPS® mini cans are only available for a limited time, so make sure to get out there and tag your PEEPS® candy!

To celebrate the limited-edition drop, PEEPS® and PEPSI are also collaborating to bring two of the most iconic moments in Pepsi TV ad history to life with PEEPS® dioramas, a pop culture trend evoking nostalgia for many.