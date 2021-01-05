Is This the Horngus of a Dongfish?

The dongfish lives in the online world, but in no other habitat.

  • Published 5 January 2021
This photo is rumored to be the horngus of a dongfish.
Image via Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Claim

An image shows the "horngus of a dongfish," which is "attached by a scungle to a kind of dillsack (the nutte sac)."

Rating

False
False
About this rating

Origin

How many testicle-related jokes can one slip into a single meme? Someone managed to squeeze several of them into the following footnoted scholarly graphic, purportedly showing the “horngus of a dongfish,” which is “attached by a scungle to a kind of dillsack (the nutte sac)”:

horngus of a dongfish

But this image does not depict a horngus (or anything else) attached to a dongfish — a creature that does not exist. It’s an altered version of a Wikipedia entry for Aristotle’s theory of biology, which includes a site note describing that “Aristotle recorded that the embryo of a dogfish was attached by a cord to a kind of placenta (the yolk sac)”: