Is This the Horngus of a Dongfish?

How many testicle-related jokes can one slip into a single meme? Someone managed to squeeze several of them into the following footnoted scholarly graphic, purportedly showing the “horngus of a dongfish,” which is “attached by a scungle to a kind of dillsack (the nutte sac)”:

But this image does not depict a horngus (or anything else) attached to a dongfish — a creature that does not exist. It’s an altered version of a Wikipedia entry for Aristotle’s theory of biology, which includes a site note describing that “Aristotle recorded that the embryo of a dogfish was attached by a cord to a kind of placenta (the yolk sac)”: