Jason Aldean Left ‘The View’ After a 10-Minute Encounter with Whoopi Goldberg?

Claim: An online article reported that country singer Jason Aldean walked off the set of "The View" after spending only 10 minutes with co-host Whoopi Goldberg. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In early October 2023, multiple websites published an article that reported country singer Jason Aldean had walked off the set of the daytime talk show "The View" after speaking with co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Websites including lajmesot.info, xnews7.com, lifestory25.com, keepupdatednews.com, faithhopel.info, newsc87.com and others all reported the headline, "'She’s Toxic': Jason Aldean Leaves ‘The View’ After 10 Minutes Encounter With Whoopi Goldberg." These links were located with a simple search of Facebook.

The article began as follows:

Hold your horses, ladies and gentlemen! We have just witnessed the shortest debate in the history of ‘The View’! And no, it didn’t end because both sides managed to come to a mutual understanding. Instead, country music star Jason Aldean decided he had better ways to spend his time than engaging in a war of words with co-host Whoopi Goldberg. Just ten minutes into the debate, he called Goldberg “toxic” and promptly exited the stage. Now, that’s a mic drop moment!

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with SpaceXMania.com, a website that describes its output as being satirical in nature, both on its "About Us" page and as a label above articles. The story was originally published on Aug. 1.

The websites where the SpaceXMania.com article was reposted did not seem to have any labels that would inform readers of the story's satirical origins.

Also, we found no evidence that Aldean had ever even appeared on "The View."

For further reading, we previously reported about a similar rumor that claimed Goldberg had lost everything in a lawsuit brought by Aldean.

