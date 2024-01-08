Is Garth Brooks Quitting Country Music?

On Jan. 6, 2024, The Dunning-Kruger Times (an offshoot of America's Last Line of Defense) published an article positing that Garth Brooks, famed country singer, made a statement saying that he would be quitting his career. In 2023, Brooks faced widespread backlash from conservative fans for serving Bud Light beer at his bar in Nashville when the beer brand was boycotted for working with transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney.

The claim that Brooks was quitting was posted to the outlet's Facebook page, and quickly garnered more than 9,400 reactions and 6,600 comments (at the time of this writing) with users largely celebrating the supposed announcement. "Good. Your music’s okay, but the woke crap ain’t cuttin’ it," one of the top comments read.

The article began:

Garth Brooks is Quitting Country Music: “I Don’t Fit In Anymore” Garth Brooks had one of the most successful careers in country music imaginable until he threw it all away. With one remark about his fans being “a-holes” while defending the woke beer Bud Light, Brooks lost it all. Now, the former great says he’s quitting the country scene completely. “I don’t fit in anymore,” said Brooks, “Country just isn’t what it used to be.”

This never happened, and Brooks made no such statement. The Dunning-Kruger Times describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

Brooks is still active in the country music scene. In fact, in November 2023 he added 18 shows to his popular Las Vegas Residency due to popular demand.

We've previously debunked other rumors related to Brooks, such as that Lee Greenwood suggested he retire and Carrie Underwood canceled a show with him.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.