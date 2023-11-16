Did Carrie Underwood Cancel Shows with Garth Brooks?

Claim: Carrie Underwood canceled her remaining upcoming shows with Garth Brooks as she “didn’t enjoy the booing” from the audience due to Brooks’ political beliefs. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Nov. 14 2023, The Dunning-Kruger Times, a site that is part of the America’s Last Line of Defense (ALLOD) network of websites and social media accounts, published an article titled “Carrie Underwood Cancels All Remaining Shows With Garth Brooks: “I Didn’t Enjoy The Booing”.” The article claimed that country singer Carrie Underwood faced a round of booing when she took the stage with fellow music star Garth Brooks, and she subsequently canceled her remaining shows.

The article claimed:

Carrie Underwood isn’t used to being booed. She’s a performer who loves her art and keeps her personal beliefs and politics to herself. However, when she took the stage for the first of a dozen planned shows with Garth Brooks, she was treated to a round of booing for his opinions. “Other than my faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Spokesman Joe Barron, “Ms. Underwood has no comment on politics, Bud Light, Donald Trump, or anyone else.” That’s an excellent policy these days. These famous people basically have two options: Keep their traps shut and do what we the people pay them for, which is to entertain us, or face the wrath of America. ALLOD political Analyzer Tara Newhole says it really boils down to one thing: Do you want to Make America Great Again, or do you hate the troops? There is no middle ground on that. There just isn’t.

The above article originates from a website that is satirical in nature. The website’s “About Us” section states:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

The website creators describe its readers as ““Taters” [who] are the conservative fans of America’s Last Line of Defense. They are fragile, frightened, mostly older caucasian Americans. They believe nearly anything. While we go out of our way to educate them that not everything they agree with is true, they are still old, typically ignorant, and again — very afraid of everything.”

The article was shared on Facebook on Nov. 14, 2023, and many online commenters believed it to be real with posts like, “Smart move!” and “Good to see entertainers stand up to wokeness.”

Brooks faced criticism from conservatives in the summer of 2023 over his decision to continue selling Bud Light at his new bar. The beer had been boycotted by conservatives because of a Bud Light marketing campaign that featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

We've fact-checked numerous satirical claims about Brooks from Dunning-Kruger Times, including one about Brooks supposedly being booed offstage at the "123rd Annual Texas County Jamboree” and one falsely claiming Brooks canceled his new bar's grand opening.

