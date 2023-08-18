Fact Check

Did Garth Brooks Cry Onstage in Oklahoma After Crowd 'Wouldn't Stop Booing'?

Several Facebook users reacted to the story with the slogan, "Go woke, go broke." However, there was just one little problem.

Published Aug 18, 2023

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Image Via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Claim:
Country music star Garth Brooks cried onstage during an August 2023 performance in Oklahoma, and said, "They wouldn't stop booing."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On Aug. 17, 2023, The Dunning-Kruger Times website published an article positing that country music star Garth Brooks had cried onstage during a performance in Oklahoma, saying of the crowd, "They wouldn't stop booing."

Facebook users responded to the story, commenting, "Go woke, go broke."

The article began as follows:

Garth Brooks Breaks Down Onstage in Oklahoma: "They Wouldn't Stop Booing"

Garth Brooks managed to Bud Light his entire career. In case you've been living under a rock, Bud Light is now a verb that means "to destroy completely." As in "Garth Brooks sure did Bud Light his career."

At a recent country festival in Mastitoqua, Oklahoma, Brooks found out that the country community still hasn't forgiven him for calling them a-holes.

However, this article was not a factual recounting of real-life events. It originated with a website that describes itself as "a subsidiary of the 'America's Last Line of Defense' network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery."

Further, according to a Google search, "Mastitoqua" is not the name a real city in Oklahoma or anywhere else in the world.

A similar satirical claim that also had originated with the Times' website claimed in a headline, "Garth Brooks Booed Off Stage at 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree."

We previously documented in another fact check the timeline of events regarding Brooks' remarks that appeared to inspire these satirical articles and the users' comments, "Go woke, go broke."

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

