Freddy Krueger TV Series Coming October 2024?

On March 5, 2024, Facebook account @YODA BBY ABY published a claim that a new 10-part series titled "Fred" — based on the classic 1984 horror movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street" — would be available for streaming on Max in October 2024. According to the poster, actor DJ Qualls would be starring and the series would be directed by Rob Zombie.

The full caption for the Facebook post read:

FRED SERIES ON MAX - ROB ZOMBIE!!! Get ready for a chilling journey into the origins of terror with "FRED" - a gripping 10-episode event on MAX streaming service this October. Starring DJ Qualls as the titular character himself. Witness the transformation of Fred Krueger from evil man into nightmare slasher in this Wes Craven Studios Production. Directed by Rob Zombie in his television series debut, brace yourself for an unforgettable descent into darkness.

The post gained more than 50,000 reactions and 20,000 comments, at the time of this writing. The comments were flooded with users tagging their friends. "I'm sooooo with this! Can't wait!" one user wrote.

The Facebook account that originally shared the fake poster, @YODA BBY ABY, has made dozens of similarly fake posters for movies and TV shows and appears to be connected with the satirical site screenslant.com. The Facebook page's bio has a disclaimer emphasizing that its posts are not truthful:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️

We've previously debunked other such rumors related to fake movie posters, such as this one claiming to be an official poster for a new Studio Ghibli movie and this one claiming to be a "dark" Peter Pan remake directed by Tim Burton.

