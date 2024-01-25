Tim Burton Making a Dark 'Peter Pan' Film Titled 'Shadow of Pan'?

On Jan. 22, 2024, a Facebook post claimed that famed director Tim Burton would be creating his own characteristically dark version of the children's classic "Peter Pan" titled "Shadow of Pan." The post received more than 3,400 reactions and 2,500 shares, as of this writing; Facebook users flooding the comment section with suggestions for casting. The caption read:

TIM BURTON SHADOW OF PAN!!! Experience the chilling depths of "Shadow of Pan," where the iconic Peter Pan's Shadow is revealed to be a sinister ancient force, haunting Wendy and the Darling family. Tim Burton's masterful touch brings suspense to life as mysterious nightly visits from Peter plunge them into a thrilling battle against this malevolent presence. Unveil the darkness this September 2024, as the shadows come alive in theaters.

Although there have been multiple renditions of the original 1953 Disney classic based on the 1904 play by Scottish playwright J. M. Barrie – including a live-action 2003 version starring Jeremy Sumpter and a 2023 remake by Disney titled "Peter Pan & Wendy" – a new Burton version is not on the horizon.

This claim and the poster for such a film was entirely fabricated. If there was such a movie planned, other reputable news outlets or Burton's team would have made an official announcement. This had not happened. Burton's only upcoming film at this time is "Beetlejuice 2," slated for September 2024.

The Facebook account that shared the fake poster, @YODA BBY ABY, has made similarly fake posters, including for a fifth "The Matrix" installment and for "The Blade Runner" starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The page's bio has a disclaimer as follows:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️

The account appears to be connected with another site called screenslant.com.

We've previously debunked other such rumors related to fake movie posters, such as this one claiming to be an official poster for a "Speed 3" film starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.