Fact Check

Is This Donald Trump's Jail Mugshot?

The images circulated widely in March 2023 after the former president said he was expecting to be taken into custody.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Mar 21, 2023

Claim:
A booking mugshot authentically shows former U.S. President Donald Trump wearing an orange, jail jumpsuit.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

As criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump loomed in March 2023, a booking mugshot supposedly showing him in custody wearing an orange, jail jumpsuit circulated widely online. However, the images were not real but rather digital fabrications.

"i'm crying bro look at trump's mugshot," one Twitter user posted, sharing the manipulated images of Trump, one in which he faced forward and another showing his side profile. Another user posted, "donald trump's mugshot got me in tears."

The fake mugshot — which also appeared on Reddit and TikTok — gained popularity after Trump publicly predicted he would be arrested on March 21. A New York grand jury had been investigating accusations he paid the pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with him, as reported by The Associated Press. As of this writing, no arrest had been made.

The digital creations were made using authentic photos available via Getty Images' database of photojournalism. Both real photographs show Trump wearing a suit and tie. The side profile has been used since at least 2017 by publications like The WrapCosmopolitan, and Esquire. The front-facing photograph has been used since 2017 as well, in publications like Intelligencer.

March 2023 wasn't the first time the fake mugshot of Trump appeared online. It had been posted on Twitter since at least 2018.

And it wasn't the only piece of fabricated visual content that we fact-checked amid reports of Trump's possible indictment. We previously fact-checked AI-generated images that claimed to show him being taken into custody at Mar-a-Lago.

Sources

Barsanti, Sam. "Famous Moron Donald Trump Somehow Believes He Invented the Word 'Fake.'" The A.V. Club, 8 Oct. 2017, https://www.avclub.com/famous-moron-donald-trump-somehow-believes-he-invented-1819262926.

Cohen, Andrew. "The Word of the Summer Is 'Collusion.' What You Need to Focus on Is 'Conspiracy.'" Esquire, 17 July 2017, https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/news/a56338/trump-collusion-conspiracy/.

"https://twitter.com/FineSalsafire/Status/1019517763792932864." Twitter, https://twitter.com/FineSalsafire/status/1019517763792932864. Accessed 21 Mar. 2023.

Kenneally, Tim. "President Trump Sued by Twitter Users Who Were Blocked From His Account." The Wrap, 11 July 2017, https://www.thewrap.com/donald-trump-lawsuit-twitter-account-tweets/.

LaMagdeleine, Izz Scott. "No, This Is Not a Real Photo of Trump Being Arrested." Snopes, 20 Mar. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-getting-arrested-ai-image/.

Levitz, Eric. "Trump Keeps Getting Mad When He Finds Out What His Policies Actually Do." Intelligencer, 15 Oct. 2017, https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2017/10/trump-keeps-getting-mad-when-he-learns-what-his-policies-do.html.

Smothers, Hannah. "The Trump Administration Just Cut $200 Million From Teen Pregnancy Programs." Cosmopolitan, 14 July 2017, https://www.cosmopolitan.com/politics/a10309215/trump-cuts-teen-pregnancy-program-funding/.

By Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a fact-checker for Snopes.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
In early June 2022, we received reader mail that asked us to look into whether former US President Donald Trump tweeted to his supporters on January 6, 2021, the day of the US Capitol riot, to remain peaceful with no violence and to support our Capitol Police and law enforcement.

Did Trump Tweet ‘Stay Peaceful’ on Day of Capitol Riot?
A rumor says that Elon Musk received wealth or inheritance from an apartheid or slave emerald mine.

What We Know About Elon Musk and the Emerald Mine Rumor
Facebook logo surrounded by angry emojis.

Facebook Privacy Warning