Is This Photo of Don Jr. and Eric Trump Smiling Real?

In April 2022, an image supposedly showing Don Jr. and Eric Trump grinning unusually large, Joker-esque smiles was posted to social media:

This is not a genuine photograph of two of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons. The image was digitally manipulated.

Using a reverse image search, we found that the above-displayed, doctored photo was created from a photograph of Don Jr. and Eric at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, New York, on Sept. 15. The photograph was taken by Grant Lamos IV and is available via Getty Images with the caption:

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the doctored image (left) and the genuine photograph (right):

Trump’s eldest sons have been the subject of a number of photographic rumors over the years. There was the rumor that supposedly showed how Eric didn’t know the front end of the shovel, the photo that appeared to give a particularly “grotesque” look at Trump’s two sons, and the photo that seemingly showed Don Jr. and Eric during a big game hunting trip. One of those three rumors is true, while the other two are false.