Did Dolly Parton Say This About ‘Dixie’ Being An ‘Offensive’ Word?
The "Jolene" singer talked about the word amid renewed conversations on cancel culture.
- Published 5 March 2021
Claim
Rating
Origin
In March 2021, a meme featuring an image of singer Dolly Parton and a quote she supposedly said in reference to her decision to remove “Dixie” from the “Dixie Stampede” dinner attraction was circulated on social media:
The quote read:
When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”
The quote above comes from an interview published in Billboard in August 2020. The country singer was talking about her decision to remove the term “Dixie” from the Dollywood dinner attraction “Dixie Stampede” back in 2018. You can read more about Parton’s decision to remove “Dixie” from this attraction here. The full passage from Billboard appears below:
In 2018 she renamed her Dixie Stampede dinner attraction Dolly Parton’s Stampede as she became more aware of how hurtful the term “Dixie” and its associations with the Confederacy could be — perhaps because of a 2017 Slate article that cast a critical eye on its rosy, family-friendly depictions of the Civil War. (At the time, the Dollywood Company said it was also eyeing an international expansion and noted that “Dixie” wouldn’t translate abroad.) “There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” she says now. “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”