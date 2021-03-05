Did Dolly Parton Say This About ‘Dixie’ Being An ‘Offensive’ Word? 

Singer Dolly Parton said of the use of the word "Dixie" in her "Dixie Stampede" dinner attraction: When "you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass."

In March 2021, a meme featuring an image of singer Dolly Parton and a quote she supposedly said in reference to her decision to remove “Dixie” from the “Dixie Stampede” dinner attraction was circulated on social media:

The quote read:

When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

The quote above comes from an interview published in Billboard in August 2020. The country singer was talking about her decision to remove the term “Dixie” from the Dollywood dinner attraction “Dixie Stampede” back in 2018. You can read more about Parton’s decision to remove “Dixie” from this attraction here. The full passage from Billboard appears below: