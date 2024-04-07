Real 'More Doctors Smoke Camels Than Any Other Cigarette' Vintage Ad?

Claim: A real vintage advertisement for Camels featured a doctor and the slogan "More doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette." Rating: About this rating True

On April 3, 2024, a post with a purported vintage advertisement for Camel cigarettes was shared on social media, depicting doctors smoking the brand to endorse it as a healthy option. "Doctors advertised camels as healthy and then the science showed that cigarettes cause cancer," the post said.

We found that the image also went viral in June 2023 and it included slogans such as "The doctors' choice is America's choice" and "More doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette."

The ad is authentic, and according to Stanford Research into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising, it dates back to 1952. In fact, tobacco companies used to involve the medical community in their advertisements before studies proved that cigarettes are linked to cancer, and similar images have been circulating online for years. The advert in question, apart from claiming that Camels had "a flavor unmatched by any other cigarette," underlined that doctors enjoyed the cigarette. Moreover, at the bottom of the image, famous characters such as Maureen O'Hara and Ralph Bellamy were cited to prove that Camels were not only approved by doctors but also by singers and actors. Interestingly, while the ads mentioned celebrities by name, the doctors were never specific individuals, as they could risk losing their licenses.

The "More doctors smoke Camels" line was used in most popular radio programs, medical journals, and magazines such as LIFE, TIME, and The Saturday Evening Post. Moreover, the advert claimed it was the most popular cigarette brand by doctors "from every branch of medicine."

More doctors smoke camels than any other cigarette, advertisement for cigarettes in 1946. (Apic/Getty Images)

The Center for the Study of Tobacco and Society at the University of Alabama wrote that "although the company claimed the campaign was based on as survey of 113,597 physicians, the methodology was not described, and it is not known if free samples of Camels had been sent to doctors just prior to the survey."