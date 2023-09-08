Toll Booths To Be Added Inside Disney World Theme Parks?

On Aug. 28, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming that toll booths were being built inside the theme parks located in the Walt Disney World Resort:

Toll Booths Being Built Inside Disney World Theme Parks Does Disney like taking your money? Obviously the answer is yes, especially when they are struggling as a company. This is why they are charging you for Wi-Fi as well as charging $200 per person per day for Genie+. Well, now toll booths are being built inside Disney World theme parks as a way for them to make more money and control crowds.

The website also promoted the claim in social media posts, including a TikTok video that had over 379,000 views at the time of this check:

@mousetrapnews Your day at Disney World is about to get a lot more expensive! #disneyworld #disneynews #tollbooth #disneycost #magickingdom ♬ Married Life (From "Up") - Sergy el Som

The claim was false. Mouse Trap News isn't a real news site. On its About page, the website says that every story on its website is fake:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

Mouse Trap News says the same thing on its social media accounts. For example, its TikTok bio says "‼️Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE‼️"

We've previously fact-checked other satirical claims from Mouse Trap News, including that Disney World was requiring guests to wear pronoun pins, and the resort was building a new ride called "Moana's Epic Voyage."

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.