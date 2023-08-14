On Aug. 13, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming that Disney was now requiring people that visited Disney World to wear pronoun pins.

The article claimed:

Disney Requiring Guests to Wear Pronoun Pins What is the worst thing that can happen to someone at Disney World? Losing your hands on Space Mountain is up there. Also, your kid floating away while holding Mickey Balloons. However, there is one thing that puts those to shame and that is being misgendered. Because of this, Disney is now requiring all guests to wear pronoun pins, which will tell employees and other guests their preferred pronouns.

The website also posted about the claim on its social media accounts, including posting a TikTok video about the "requirement" that had over 190,000 views at the time of this check. We also found social media posts that included Mouse Trap News' TikTok post on platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Mouse Trap News isn't a real news site. On its About page, the website says that every story on its website is fake:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

Mouse Trap News says the same thing on its social media accounts. For example, its TikTok bio says "‼️Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE‼️"

No reputable news or entertainment publications reported about the alleged announcement. If Disney World were really requiring guests to wear pronoun pins, that decision would be reported by such publications.

We've previously fact-checked claims from Mouse Trap News before, including if the resort was replacing the American flag with Pride flags.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.