Is Disney Removing Trump From Hall of Presidents Ride?

On Dec. 18, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article positing that Disney had announced the Donald Trump animatronic figure featured in the Hall of Presidents ride would be removed. The outlet claims that besides his figure stirring up increasing controversy (with guests even booing when the figure spoke), Trump's "multiple criminal court cases" had "led Disney to the 'tough' decision to remove him from the ride."

Mouse Trap News posted the claim to its TikTok, and it quickly garnered more than 157,300 views and 5,880 likes, at the time of this writing. One user commented: "Favorited this to come back later for the comments. They are going to be GOLDEN," to which Mouse Trap News responded: "We’re coming back for them too 🍿."

The article began:

Disney Removing Donald Trump From The Hall of Presidents Half of the country considers Donald Trump the worst president of all time. They see him as very divisive and made the country worse during the four years he served as president. Despite this, Disney added him to the Hall of Presidents. However, seven years later, it’s been announced that Disney is removing Donald Trump from The Hall of Presidents.

This claim was not a factual recounting of real-life events, and as far as we can tell, Trump's animatronic figure is not being removed any time in the foreseeable future. Mouse Trap News describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

We've previously reported on other satirical Mouse Trap News stories, such as that Moana is Disney's first transgender princess and that Disney is building a roller coaster designed to kill you. We've also reported on the longstanding rumor that Trump's animatronic figure was originally supposed to be Hillary Clinton but was modified to look like Trump after he won the presidency.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.