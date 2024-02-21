Disney Adding Urinals to Women's Restrooms?

On Feb. 8, 2024, Mouse Trap News published an article positing that in an effort to be "more inclusive," Disney World would be adding urinals to all women's restrooms. The article began:

Disney Adding Urinals to All Women's Restrooms Disney World is Adding Urinals to all Women's Restrooms. This is an effort by Disney to be more inclusive. They want to ensure that people are more comfortable in their bathrooms. According to an official spokesperson, "Adding urinals to the women's restroom provides a safer and more inclusive atmosphere for everyone." However, many people see potential problems with this. In fact, many are wondering who will actually be using these new urinals.

The claim made its way to the site's TikTok, where it received more than 58,800 views, as of this writing.

"Never again. I'm done with Disney," one user commented. "At this point I only watch these videos to see just how gullible people are," another wrote.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Mouse Trap News describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

We've previously debunked other claims originating with Mouse Trap News, such as that Disney opened a "Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward" or that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rented out Disney World for a day.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.