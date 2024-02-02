Did Disney Open a 'Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward'?

On Jan. 3, 2024, Mouse Trap News published an article positing that women could now give birth at Disney World in a new "Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward" overlooking the Cinderella Castle. On top of a valid theme park ticket, the price tag on giving birth at Disney is $5,000, according to Mouse Trap News. The article began:

Women Can Now Give Birth Inside Disney World For some people, Disney is their world. They live, breathe, and die Disney. If you want to be buried at The Haunted Mansion, you can. Also, it’s gotten so bad that a Mickey Mouse Worship Center is coming to Disney World, which we reported on here. The only thing they are missing is being born at Disney, but now women can give birth inside Disney World.

The claim made its way to the New York Post and even "Saturday Night Live," where comedian Michael Che said the following bit as a part of the "Weekend Update" segment:

It's been rumored that Disney World has plans to install a maternity ward inside the magic kingdom, so guests can give birth at the park. The only catch is, Goofy gets to watch. That's not a deal breaker is it?

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

Although you can get married at Disney World, there is no Disney maternity ward.

We've previously debunked other claims originating with Mouse Trap News, such as that Disney was allowing for open carry of firearms or that Disney was eliminating all lines from its rides.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.