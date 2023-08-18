Did Disney Cancel the Upcoming Live-Action 'Snow White' Movie?

Claim: In August 2023, Disney canceled the upcoming live-action "Snow White" movie starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Aug. 18, 2023, the Disney fan website Mouse Trap News published an article positing that Disney had canceled the upcoming live-action "Snow White" movie. The film stars "West Side Story" actor Rachel Zegler as Snow White, as well as Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman") as the Evil Queen.

The beginning of the article read as follows:

Disney Officially Cancels the Live-Action Snow White Movie When you think of Disney, who do you think is their core consumer? Some might say the Disney adults that wear Disney shirts all the time and it becomes their entire personality. However, others recognize that it's actually families with kids, typically in the 6-14 range. In fact, Disney knows this is their core consumer, but continues to spit in their face. Luckily, they are taking a step in the right direction by canceling the new live-action Snow White Movie. Does Disney like to lose money? It seems like they do based on their continuing trend of insulting their core consumers. We are seeing this with drag days at Disney World, men can now be Disney Princesses, and of course, forcing all guests to wear pronoun pins. Disney is sacrificing profit for the appearance of being progressive. However, it's hurting the company and they are finally walking back one of their biggest announcements ever.

However, this story was not a factual recounting of real-life events.

The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature. That satire included the article's mentions of "drag days," "men can now be Disney princesses," and purported "pronoun pins" for park guests, the latter of which we previously reported about.

Basically, no, the live-action "Snow White" was not canceled by Disney.

At the same time, as later parts of the Mouse Trap News article noted, both Zegler and Gadot truly had made some controversial remarks about the original "Snow White" animated movie from 1937.

ScreenRant.com has a full rundown of the "Snow White" controversy, including more details about the film, which is reportedly to be released in theaters on March 22, 2024.

The "About" page on Mouse Trap News includes a disclaimer that reads as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn't true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it. Mouse Trap News was created on a whim to have some fun and write stories about Disney we wish were true. Some Disney sites write deceptive stories for clicks. We write 100% made-up stories for your enjoyment. We also hope that Disney sees how much people like some of our stories and decide to actually make one of our stories a reality! While you read our articles, be sure to keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle at all times, and remember these are strictly fictional for your enjoyment. Please share any articles you enjoy reading with your Disney friends and on social media to help us grow and continue to put out fun articles.

