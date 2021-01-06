Was a Cross Erected in Front of Capitol Building at Jan. 6 Protests?

A video shows a cross being erected in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

This video was taken in Michigan, not Washington, D.C.

This video was taken on Jan. 6, 2020, during a protest against the 2020 election results.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob rushed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers started to count the electoral college votes in order to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. As rioters pushed their way past barricades and into the Capitol, social media was flooded with photographs and videos of the chaotic scene.

In some cases, social media users encountered media that led to some confusion. Some viewed the following video of a cross being erected, for instance, as if it were taken in Washington, D.C. This video actually comes from a secondary protest in Michigan.

They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021

Christian Martinez, a reporter with the Lansing State Journal, posted another video of this cross being erected outside of the Capitol in Michigan:

WLNS reported: