No, CMT Didn't Reinstate Jason Aldean's 'Try That In a Small Town' Video

Claim: In July 2023, CMT reinstated Jason Aldean's controversial music video for "Try That In a Small Town" and fired the program director responsible for the take-down. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

In July 2023, the website Dunning-Kruger Times published an article claiming that Country Music Television (CMT) had reinstated Jason Aldean's controversial music video for "Try That In a Small Town" and fired the program director "responsible for the decision":

CMT Reinstates Jason Aldean Video, Fires Program Director Responsible Country Music Television (CMT) is currently moving toward adding Jason Aldean's controversial "Try That In a Small Town" video back to its regular schedule. First, however, the network had to take care of some internal business. Sandy Jerdusky, the longtime Program Director at CMT and the woke liberal who canceled the video has been fired and replaced with up-and-coming radio personality Joe Barron. Jerdusky made the decision to pull the video himself, the network said in a statement.

The claim spread after the video was pulled by the television network following backlash over the song's lyrics, as well as the music video featuring a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927. The Dunning-Kruger website also posted the claim to its Twitter and Facebook accounts. We also found unrelated posts about the claim that linked to the article on other social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Dunning-Kruger Times describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

Dunning-Kruger Times also published articles falsely stating that Hank Williams Jr. had resigned from the CMT Board of Directors, Blake Shelton had cancelled a lucrative deal with CMT, and Luke Bryan had pulled his videos from CMT, all to show support for Aldean.

