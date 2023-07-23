Fact Check

No, Hank Williams Jr. Didn't Resign from CMT's Board of Directors in Support of Jason Aldean

Nor did he say he was doing it to support Jason Aldean.

David Emery

Published Jul 22, 2023

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Image Via Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Claim:
Hank Williams Jr resigns from CMT's board of directors, saying "I Support Jason Aldean."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On July 22, 2023, the website Dunning-Kruger Times published an article positing that country singer Hank Williams Jr. had resigned from the CMT television network to show his support for Jason Aldean, whose controversial music video for the song "Try That in a Small Town" was pulled from the network:

Hank Williams Jr Resigns From CMT's Board of Directors: "I Support Jason Aldean"

Hank Williams Jr. has decided to join the boycott of Country Music Television (CMT). For Williams, however, the move is far more personal. He's been on the company's Board of Directors since 2004 and has led the Awards Committee since 2007.

"I'm stepping down from my position at CMT effective immediately," said Williams, "I support free speech and my good friend Jason Aldean. There's no way I can, in good conscience, continue offering them my services."

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website, the Dunning-Kruger Times, that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

Dunning-Kruger Times also published articles falsely stating that Blake Shelton had backed out of a lucrative deal with CMT and Luke Bryan had pulled his own videos from CMT, both to show support for Aldean. 

According to The New York Times, CMT stopped airing the "Try That in a Small Town" video without explanation on July 18 after objections were raised to its content. 

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

 

Sources

Albeck-Ripka, Livia. "Jason Aldean Video for 'Try That in a Small Town' Pulled Amid Backlash." The New York Times, 19 July 2023. NYTimes.com, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/19/arts/music/jason-aldean-try-that-in-a-small-town-cmt.html.

Patriot, Flagg Eagleton-. "Hank Williams Jr Resigns From CMT's Board of Directors: 'I Support Jason Aldean.'" Dunning-Kruger-Times.Com, 22 July 2023, https://dunning-kruger-times.com/hank-williams-jr-resigns-from-cmts-board-of-directors-i-support-jason-aldean/.

By David Emery

David Emery is a West Coast-based writer and editor with 25 years of experience fact-checking rumors, hoaxes, and contemporary legends.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default