Did Clint Eastwood Express Support for Mike Bloomberg in 2020?

In February 2020, readers asked us about the accuracy of reports that the actor and Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood had resiled from his previous support for U.S. President Donald Trump and instead expressed support for the election of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is running in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

On Feb. 22, Fox News published an article with the headline: “Clint Eastwood Backs Mike Bloomberg, Wishes Trump Would Be ‘More Genteel’ in Office.” That piece reported that:

“Clint Eastwood is breaking his silence over the 2020 presidential hopeful he believes is best fit for office. The 89-year-old discussed the #MeToo movement, career highlights and dished on his political views in a revealing interview with the Wall Street Journal, and it turns out Mike Bloomberg has the actor’s support. ‘The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,’ Eastwood told the outlet.”

Similarly, CNN wrote that: