Did Chelsea Clinton Tweet ‘If Jesus Were Alive Today He’d Be Working at Planned Parenthood’?

In early May 2021, social media users shared a fake tweet made to look like it had been posted by former first daughter Chelsea Clinton. The fake tweet said, in part, “If Jesus were alive today, he’d be working at Planned Parenthood.”



We found no evidence that Clinton posted any such tweet. It doesn’t appear on her Twitter timeline on May 3, 2021, as the fake tweet alleges. There is also no press coverage of this remark, which would doubtlessly drive a bevy of outrage if it were real.

The fake tweet references a May 1, 2021, letter written by the Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of San Francisco, which opines that priests should temporarily exclude high-profile, pro-choice Catholics like U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose district includes San Francisco, from receiving communion.