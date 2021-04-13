Did CDC Temporarily Halt US J&J Vaccine Distribution?

On April 13, 2021, U.S. government health officials announced a temporary halt in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines across the nation citing concerns over a rare but serious blood clotting side effect.

U.S. government health officials announced a temporary halt in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines across the nation in mid-April 2021, citing concerns over a rare but serious blood-clotting side effect.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a joint statement on April 13 to recommend a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.” The vaccine was one of three deemed safe by the FDA under an emergency-use authorization.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

Health officials reported that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 experienced a rare and severe type of blood clot called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) within six to 13 days after receiving their vaccination. As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in the U.S., meaning that less than one-in-a-million recipients experienced a CVST — .000088% of those who had received their single-dose vaccine.

“Of the clots seen in the United States, one case was fatal and one patient is in critical condition,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a media briefing held on April 12. “While we review the available data, out of an abundance of caution, the FDA and CDC are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine in the United States.”

CVST is a rare form of stroke that occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses and prevents blood from draining, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Blood cells can break and leak into the brain tissues, resulting in a hemorrhage. Annually, five in 1 million Americans will experience a CVST, more than five times the amount of those associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Generally speaking, CVST is three times more common in women than men and is most often associated with being a severe side effect of oral contraceptive pills. In fact, one study found that women using oral contraceptives are seven times more likely to suffer a CVST than those who do not.

Adults who are pregnant, have cancer or low pressure in the brain, problems with blood clotting and those who experience inflammatory bowel or collagen vascular diseases may be at a heightened risk for CVST. Symptoms include headache, blurred vision, fainting or loss of consciousness, or loss of control or movement in parts of the body.

“The health authorities advise that people who have received our COVID-19 vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” wrote Johnson & Johnson in a statement following the temporary suspension. The global medical producer also noted that it is reviewing cases with European health authorities and decided to “proactively delay the rollout” of the vaccine in Europe.

Treatment of this particular type of blood clot is different from typical treatments for other types of blood clots, which usually involve an anticoagulant called heparin. According to Marks, heparin may be dangerous when used to treat CVST and alternative treatments need to be given, preferably under the guidance of physicians experienced in the treatments of blood clots.

The temporary suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributions came after the AstraZeneca vaccine was temporarily put on hold in Europe for its connection to rare blood clots. At least 37 cases of blood clots were reported out of 17 million people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine as of mid-March 2021, however many of the nations since resumed vaccinations after the European Medicine Agency determined that the vaccine was “safe and effective.” (As of this writing, AstraZeneca was not available in the U.S.)

Both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZenca COVID-19 vaccines are what is known as an adenovirus or viral vector vaccines, which deliver a weakened form of the virus into the human body to elicit an immune response. Scientists began creating viral vectors in the 1970s, and the technology has been used in a number of medical interventions, from gene therapy to cancer treatment. mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are a new type of vaccine that have been well-researched in recent decades for their ability to be developed quickly in a laboratory using readily available materials. These types of vaccines deliver fragments of genetic material into the human body to “teach” cells how to make a protein to trigger an immune response.

As noted above, people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, noted the FDA. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Health officials noted that the CDC planned to keep the suspension until the agency held its meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices the following day. We will update this article as more information becomes available.