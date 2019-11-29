Were a New Jersey Brother and Sister Allowed to Marry After Lengthy Court Battle?
- Published 29 November 2019
Claim
A New Jersey brother and sister were allowed to marry after a 10-year court battle.
Origin
On Aug. 6, 2019, World News Daily Report published an article positing that a brother and sister from the state of New Jersey had been granted permission to marry after a long court battle.
NEW JERSEY BROTHER AND SISTER ALLOWED TO MARRY AFTER 10-YEAR-LONG COURT BATTLE
A New Jersey brother and sister have won the right to marry after a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States.
In a 5-to-4 ruling, five judges unanimously granted the appeal by James Banes, 41, and Victoria Banes, 38, today after a ten-year-long battle.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle.
Although the story is fake, the picture that World News Daily Report used depicted a real couple, although that couple is not related by blood. The people pictured: Charles Keidan and Rebecca Steinfeld, a British couple who fought for and won the right to have their union recognized as a civil partnership rather than a marriage in 2018.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
