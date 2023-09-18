Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweeted She's 'Strongest' on Her Knees?

Claim: Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert once tweeted, "I’m a Christian. So they may try to drive me to my knees, but that’s where I’m the strongest." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

A purported old tweet from Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert resurfaced following an incident where she and a date were asked to leave a Denver theater during a stage performance of a "Beetlejuice" musical.

According to The Denver Post, which posted a brief video from the Sept. 10, 2023, incident at the Buell Theatre, Boebert was asked by ushers to leave after being "accused by venue officials of vaping, singing, recording and 'causing a disturbance' during the performance."

Among the reported events that led to her being escorted out was a pregnant woman seated behind her who had asked her to stop vaping.

The New York Times reported that further video showed Boebert and her date fondling each other.

On Sept. 15, Boebert issued an apology for her behavior, saying in part, "I simply fell short of my values."

We reached out to the theater by email to confirm the authenticity of the video and to ask about patron policies. Brian Kitts, director of marketing and communications with Denver Arts & Venues, said the video was made public after the organization received a media request under the Colorado Open Records Act.

"All of the video was provided to news outlets in a raw, unedited form, and what's been shown online is part of that video," Kitts said. "None of it is fake."

"The City and venue have clear policies regarding patron behavior and audience disruption may be cause for expulsion. Vaping is a violation of the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act and also cause for expulsion."

Turning to the aforementioned tweet in question on X (formerly Twitter), while we've seen quite a few fake ones in recent years, the one that resurfaced following this incident was genuine.

Following the "Beetlejuice" incident, online users re-shared the old tweet (now referred to as posts) on Reddit, X, message boards and Facebook, just to name a few.

In that old tweet from July 17, 2020, Boebert or a member of her team said, "I'm a Christian. So they may try to drive me to my knees, but that's where I'm the strongest."

After receiving a number of responses at the time that suggested Boebert was referring to oral sex, she tweeted a second message clarifying that she was referring to kneeling in prayer.

For further reading, we previously reported about a rumor that claimed Boebert had shot and killed a neighbor's dog.