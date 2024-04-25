Fact Check

No Proof Video Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage

The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

Taija PerryCook

Published April 25, 2024

(C-SPAN)
Image courtesy of C-SPAN
Claim:
An April 2024 video showed Biden attempting to shake someone's hand at the end of a speech while no one was there.
Rating:
Unproven
Unproven

About this rating

On April 23, 2024, X user @LeadingReport posted a clip of U.S. President Joe Biden extending his hands out before walking toward the audience and saluting. According to the account, he seemed to be trying to shake hands with a "ghost." The post received a staggering 25.2 million views and 48,000 likes, as of this writing.

"BREAKING: Leading Report is lying again," one user wrote in the comments. "Instead, Biden was gesturing toward the crowd RIGHT IN FRONT OF HIM."

The video is available on C-SPAN, with the moment in question viewable at minute 13:56. 

It was captioned:

President Biden campaigned in Tampa, Florida, where he urged voters to use their voices at the ballot box to protect reproductive rights. The president's remarks came just one week before a Florida six-week abortion ban was to take effect. He placed the blame for the law and the overturning of Roe v. Wade on former President Donald TrumpPresident Biden said outlawing abortion was a "political deal" between the evangelical base of the Republican party and Donald Trump.

Biden can be seen extending his hands outward toward the audience; however, we were unable to prove that he was attempting to shake someone's hand who wasn't there. Therefore, we have rated this claim as "Unproven."

A pattern of misinformation has historically surrounded older politicians and presidential candidates, but in Biden's case, there has been a particular emphasis on his physical and mental abilities, given that he is the oldest president holding office in history, at age 81.

We've previously reported on this trend of misinformation, finding an uptick in such claims after Biden took office in 2021. We've found many claims — including that Biden fell on the stairs to Air Force One, mistakenly called Russian President Vladimir Putin "President Trump," and used the phrase "any country in America" in a campaign speech — to be true.

Sources

Campaign 2024: President Biden Campaign Remarks in Tampa, Florida | C-SPAN.Org. https://www.c-span.org/video/?535115-1/president-biden-campaign-remarks-tampa-florida. Accessed 25 Apr. 2024.

Evon, Dan. 'Did Biden Fall on Stairs to Air Force One?' Snopes, 19 Mar. 2021, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/biden-falls-on-stairs/.

'Https://Twitter.Com/LeadingReport/Status/1782911061701579102'. X (Formerly Twitter), https://twitter.com/LeadingReport/status/1782911061701579102. Accessed 25 Apr. 2024.

Ibrahim, Nur. 'Did Biden Try To Shake Hands with Schumer Twice?' Snopes, 10 Aug. 2022, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/biden-schumer-forget-handshake/.

Lee, Jessica. 'Did Biden Call Putin "President Trump" and Then Correct Himself?' Snopes, 16 June 2021, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/biden-trump-putin/.

Lee, Jessica. 'We Noticed This Trend in Misinformation Since Biden Took Office'. Snopes, 19 Jan. 2022, https://www.snopes.com//articles/390356/biden-one-year-rumors/.

Liles, Jordan. 'Biden Used the Phrase "Any Country in America" During Campaign Speech?' Snopes, 15 Mar. 2024, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/biden-any-country-in-america/.

'Video Shows Biden Gesturing to Crowd, Not Embracing "imaginary" Person'. Fact Check, 22 Dec. 2023, https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.348P3D7.

By Taija PerryCook

Taija PerryCook is a Seattle-based journalist who previously worked for the PNW news site Crosscut and the Jordan Times in Amman.