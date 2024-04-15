Fact Check

Grand Ole Opry Banned Beyoncé for Life Because She Wasn't 'Country'?

Nashville's legendary Grand Ole Opry has been the Carnegie Hall of country music for 99 years.

Jack Izzo

Published April 15, 2024

( Getty Images)
Image Via Getty Images
Claim:
In April 2024, Beyoncé was banned from performing at the Grand Ole Opry, the country music venue in Nashville, Tennessee, because she was "not country."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On April 11, 2024, Esspots.com published an article positing that the Grand Ole Opry, the 99-year-old country music venue in Nashville, Tennessee, had banned Beyoncé for life because she is "not country." The article began as follows:

Breaking: The Grand Ole Opry Bans Beyoncé For Life, "Go Play Dress-Up, You're Not Country"

In a surprising and polarizing move, the Grand Ole Opry has announced that global music icon Beyoncé has been banned for life from performing at the iconic venue. The decision comes amidst a wave of criticism and debate over the boundaries of country music and the representation of diverse musical styles within the genre. Let's delve into the details of this controversial ban and the broader implications it raises for the country music industry.

The article was shared onto a Facebook page called SpaceX Fanclub, where it gained more than 100,000 reactions and 16,000 comments, many of which implied the users thought the post was real. Snopes also received requests from readers asking us to fact-check the post.

The name SpaceX Fanclub may ring a bell for some long-time Snopes readers as being strikingly similar to the (now-defunct) Facebook page SpaceX Lovers, which Snopes fact-checked countless times for sharing "satirical" news articles.

Indeed, Esspots.com and the SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page are also satire sites, and the Beyoncé article in question (and everything else on the sites) is not based in reality.

The SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page has an introduction section reading "We post SATIRE, nothing on this page is real." Esspots.com has an about page that also explains that its content should not be taken seriously.

Welcome to the US page of Esspots (A Subsidiary of SpaceXMania.com specializing in Satire and Parody News), your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America. Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.

On this page, you can expect to find all sorts of hilarious stories and parodies about US politics, culture, and society. From outrageous conspiracy theories to outlandish political stunts, we've got it all covered.

Note the reference to SpaceXMania.com in the about page — another satirical news site that Snopes has frequently fact-checked. 

After reading through the article, we began to suspect that it was written by an AI tool like ChatGPT. For instance, the article uses the word "delve," a favorite of AI language models, within the first paragraph, and its final paragraph started with "in conclusion." Plus, for an article about Beyoncé making country music, it was quite strange to make no mention of the singer's March 2024 country album "Cowboy Carter." Instead, it only mentioned a "recent foray into country music with her song 'Daddy Lessons,' featured on her critically acclaimed album 'Lemonade.'" That album was released in 2016, eight years before the article was published.

If the article was written by a model like ChatGPT, this would make sense. AI programs are not always equipped with the ability to provide up-to-date information. In order to test our theory, Snopes started a new session with ChatGPT and asked repeatedly about "Cowboy Carter" and other topical news items. It was never able to confirm the album's existence.

With this in mind, we ran the text of the article through a variety of AI detector sites in order to get a wide range of opinions. Most, but not all, of the sites agreed that the article was not written by a human.

This is not the first time Snopes has checked stories originating from this particular combination of satire news site and Facebook page — we previously checked two different stories about Tim Allen and a third about Taylor Swift. All were untrue.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

 

Sources

"About Us." Esspots, https://esspots.com/about-us/. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

"AI Content Detector." Writer, https://writer.com/ai-content-detector/. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

"AI Content Detector | AI Detector | ChatGPT Detector." Copyleaks, https://copyleaks.com/ai-content-detector. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

"AI Detector, AI Checker, & AI Humanizer." Undetectable AI, https://undetectable.ai/. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/SpaceX6683/posts/pfbid0sbbbfQLkW7tCDATAwcgTB7uMnEwguDBfh7ZWGgJ77WUq7fq71uzghoKBmRe13zogl. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

"GPTZero | The Trusted AI Detector for ChatGPT, GPT-4, & More." GPTZero, https://gptzero.me/. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

Grand Ole Opry | Country Music, Live Performance, Radio Show | Britannica. 27 Mar. 2024, https://www.britannica.com/event/Grand-Ole-Opry.

Liles, Jordan. "'Non-Woke': Roseanne Barr and Tim Allen Joined Forces to Form New Actors Guild?" Snopes, 10 Apr. 2024, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/roseanne-barr-tim-allen-actors-guild/.

Log in or Sign up to View. https://www.facebook.com/login/. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

Mapes, Jill. "Beyoncé: Lemonade." Pitchfork, https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/21867-lemonade/. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

Opry. Country Music's Biggest Stage | Opry. https://www.opry.com/. Accessed 15 Apr. 2024.

Rascouët-Paz, Anna. "Taylor Swift Banned by NFL for Being 'Too Distracting'?" Snopes, 8 Apr. 2024, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/taylor-swift-banned-super-bowl-too-distracting/.

---. "Tim Allen and Dave Chappelle Will Present 'Un-Woke' Comedy Show?" Snopes, 8 Apr. 2024, https://www.snopes.com//fact-check/tim-allen-dave-chappelle-un-woke-comedy-show/.

Robin, Alex. "Breaking: The Grand Ole Opry Bans Beyoncé For Life, 'Go Play Dress-Up, You're Not Country.'" Esspots, 11 Apr. 2024, https://esspots.com/breaking-the-grand-ole-opry-bans-beyonce-for-life-go-play-dress-up-youre-not-country/.

Sisario, Ben. "A Beyoncé Album Repeats at No. 1 for the First Time in 11 Years." The New York Times, 15 Apr. 2024. NYTimes.com, https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/15/arts/music/beyonce-cowboy-carter-billboard-chart.html.

By Jack Izzo

Jack Izzo is a Chicago-based journalist and two-time "Jeopardy!" alumnus.