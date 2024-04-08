Tim Allen and Dave Chappelle Will Present 'Un-Woke' Comedy Show?

On April 7, 2024, the Facebook page SpaceX Fanclub published a post with photos of actors Tim Allen and Dave Chappelle, positing that the two were joining forces to host an "Un-Woke Comedy Show":

The post had garnered hundreds of reactions and comments as of this writing. "I'll watch!!!" one of the commenters said.

The Facebook account pinned a comment on the post linking to a story on esspots.com. That article featured the same images of Allen and Chappelle and read:

Breaking: Tim Allen and Dave Chappelle Team Up for an Un-Woke Comedy Show, "It's Bound to Make Waves" In a thrilling development for comedy enthusiasts, renowned comedians Tim Allen and Dave Chappelle have announced their collaboration on an un-woke comedy show. This exciting partnership promises to bring together two comedic legends known for their irreverent humor and willingness to push the boundaries of political correctness.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Esspots.com, the originator of the claim, is a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature. According to its "About Us" page:

Welcome to the US page of Esspots (A Subsidiary of SpaceXMania.com specializing in Satire and Parody News), your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America. Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.

SpaceX Fanclub had a similar disclaimer on its Facebook page: "We post SATIRE, nothing on this page is real."

