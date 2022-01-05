That Picture of Betty White Flipping the Bird is Fake

A widely-shared photograph of Betty White brandishing her middle finger and smiling was authentic.

After the death of Betty White on Dec. 31, 2021, internet users enthusiastically posted what appeared to be a photo of the television icon sticking up her middle finger for the cameras, in a gesture of mischief and defiance:

In recent years, that particular image, and slightly modified variations, had also appeared in social media memes, as well as merchandise like car decals and stickers:

In reality, though, it was a fake. In June 2009, White made the “rock on” hand gesture while appearing on the “#1 Countdown” show on the music TV network Fuse. That picture can be viewed in its proper, original context, via the website of the Getty photographic agency:

Whoever created the “bird” versions simply applied some digital editing to White’s hand.